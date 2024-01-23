(Bloomberg) -- Traders further pared bets on the scope of monetary easing expected from the Bank of England this year, briefly pricing less than one percentage point of interest-rate cuts.

That’s far less than what was expected at the end of 2023, when about 150 basis points — equivalent to six quarter-point moves — was priced in swaps tied to the central bank meetings. Just a week ago, markets were still betting on 130 basis points of easing.

The shift, which has been at play since the start of the year, sped up last week when the UK’s December inflation reading came in higher than economists had expected. At the same time, rapidly cooling wages and a softer-than-expected reading for retail sales point to the economic challenges.

“UK last week data has been all over the place,” said Pooja Kumra, rates strategist at The Toronto Dominion Bank. “We will still need more data to get the BOE signal rate cuts.”

The move drove gilts lower on Tuesday, putting the 10-year yield within a whisker of 4% for the first time since December. It’s jumped about 45 basis points from the end of last year, undoing much of the sharp rally that started in late October.

Read more: UK Inflation Shock Sets Gilts Up for Worst Ever Start to a Year

The UK isn’t the only place where investors are rethinking their aggressive bets on interest-rate reductions. Traders in the US and Europe have also moderated their expectations. But the turbulence has brought home how vulnerable markets are.

Treasury yields also climbed Tuesday with the market under pressure ahead of key inflation readings due later this week. Resilient data in recent weeks has chipped away at bullish bond market sentiment based on the potential for interest-rate cuts in 2024.

