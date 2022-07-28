(Bloomberg) -- Traders rushed to trim European Central Bank tightening wagers and bonds surged after data showed the US economy shrank for a second straight quarter, fueling concerns a recession may spread to Europe.

Money markets are pricing less than 100 basis points of hikes by December according to swaps tied to ECB meeting dates, the least since the middle of June. That compares with almost 140 basis points of tightening after officials ended an era of negative interest rates last week with a surprise half-point hike.

Italian bonds, among the most sensitive to the prospect of lower rates, led a rally across the region. The nation’s five-year yield tumbled 20 basis points to 2.41%. German two-year yields also plunged to their lowest since mid May.

The region is grappling sky-high energy costs and record inflation, the fallout of Russia’s decision to curb gas flows to Europe. That has weighed heavily on the growth outlook constrained the ECB’s ability to raise rates aggressively, with traders already betting that its first hiking cycle in a decade may end as soon as this year.

“Markets have traded on hawkish central banks in the first half of this year because of high inflation,” Mikael Olai Milhoj, senior analyst at Danske Bank AS. “But the next themes are likely when a recession hits and when central banks will make a U-turn.”

The rally spread to other corners of the market. The German two-year asset swap spread jumped to 89 basis points, the highest since 2012, as the bid for bonds outpaced demand for equivalent swap contracts.

“I honestly think not many people believed the ECB would tighten nearly as much as was priced six weeks ago, but everyone was scared of fading the move since it was dictated by the US market,” said Antoine Bouvet, rates strategist at ING.

(Updates prices, adds analyst voice in final paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.