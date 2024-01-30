(Bloomberg) -- Bond traders are heading into a packed schedule for risk events over the second half of the week fearing higher Treasury yields in the coming days and months.

That’s the pattern seen so far this week in Treasury options, where a flood of demand paying heavy premiums has rippled through the bond market ahead of Wednesday’s Treasury refunding announcement and the Federal Reserve policy decision. The risk doesn’t stop there, as the week will be capped off by the January jobs report.

Stand out flows over Monday and Tuesday have been heavily skewed toward Treasury put options, targeting a move in 10-year yields as high as 4.45%. One play in particular appeared exceedingly bearish, targeting a 10-year yield rise to 4.3% by Friday’s close of business. Here’s a summary of the outstanding flows seen this week:

The rise in bearish hedges meets a backdrop of an underlying long in the Treasury market, given that recent patterns in futures open interest has shown appetite for dip-buying and new risk as 10-year yields have stretched through the 4.15% area.

In the front-end, SOFR traders have been lightening up on dovish hedges ahead of Wednesday’s policy announcement, with odds of a 25 basis-point rate cut now sitting at around 35% odds for March, after a pricing shift seen in the aftermath of Tuesday’s US job openings data.

Meanwhile in the cash market, the latest JPMorgan Treasury survey shows client long positions rising in the week through Jan. 29, in a shift out of elevated neutral positioning.

Here’s a rundown of the latest positioning across the market:

Hedge Funds Add to SOFR Longs

There remains a heavy divergence in positioning across the SOFR futures complex, where hedge funds added to net longs and asset managers increased net short positions, according to CFTC data for the week ended Jan. 23. The leveraged net long SOFR position was extended by around $3.1m per basis point in risk, while positional changes were broadly muted further out the curve. Overall duration shift on the week showed asset managers covering 27,000 10-year futures equivalents on their net longs and hedge funds adding 11,500 10-year futures equivalents to net shorts.

Block Trades Active

Block trades continue to be active, with notable demand in the 2-year note futures seen over the past week. Monday’s action included two large 2-year block sales for a combined $850k per basis point in risk, which open interest appeared to suggest is short cover flow.

Skew Favors Long-End Selloff

The recent shift in long-end skew to favor put options has held over the past week as traders continue to pay a higher premium to hedge a selloff in the long-end of the curve. Some of the long-bond put premium may be partly starting to reflect potential for a cheapest-to-deliver shift in the long-bond futures contract and hedging around such a scenario.

Mitigate CTD Extension Risk by Buying Bond Puts, JPMorgan Says

Bigger Treasuries Selloff Needed for CTD Shift, Barclays Says

March SOFR Calls Active

Options activity over the past week has seen the amount of risk surge in the SOFR Mar24 94.9375 call strike which leads the weekly open interest gains. Flows including the strike have included continued buying of the SOFR Mar24 94.875/94.9375/95.00 call fly while flows such as SOFR Mar24 94.9375/95.00 call spread and SOFR Mar24 94.9375/95.00/95.125 call ladder.

SOFR Options Heat-Map

Overall SOFR options open interest out to the Sep24 tenor continues to show the most-populated strike being the 95.00, where a large amount of Mar24 call exposure sits. Recent flows around the 5% level have included SFRH4 94.875/94.9375/95.00 call fly and SFRH4 94.9375/95.00 call spreads and SFRH4 94.9375/95.00/95.125 call ladders.

