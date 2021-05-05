(Bloomberg) -- China’s stock market is likely to maintain its lull when it reopens following the Labor Day break on Thursday, with analysts expecting few catalysts to push the key benchmark away from its recent narrow trading band.

The CSI 300 Index has moved an average of 0.06% over the last eight weeks, with one measure of volatility at the lowest in nearly two months. Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong have slid 1% since onshore markets last traded, and the offshore yuan was little changed.

While growth continues in the world’s second-largest economy, traders say the recent economic signals offer little upside. The best quarterly earnings since 2010 were met with range-bound trading, a wave of new pandemic cases in developing countries is weighing on markets, a supercharged commodities boom may spur inflation and the Communist Party’s Politburo meeting last week called for a continuation of macro policies.

“The mainland market lacks upside catalyst,” said Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific Yamaichi. “The Politburo meeting offered nothing that excite the investors, as there is no additional incentives to boost the economy. The virus situation is worrying and the relationship with the U.S. is relatively sour.”

Traders are jittery about Thursday’s opening as they recall their return from the last national holiday in February when a rally that pushed the CSI 300 past its 2007 peak fizzled on the back of a renewed deleveraging campaign by Beijing. The gauge is down 12% since that year-to-date high.

Also hurting sentiment are mounting geopolitical tensions between China and some western countries. The European Union is increasingly taking a hardening stance on Beijing while Australia is reviewing a lease of a port to a Chinese company.

That’s not to say there aren’t drivers that could give the market a lift out of the doldrums. The end of the holidays will mean retail investors could return enmasse, having piled into Chinese equity exchange-traded funds ahead of the break. Box office receipts during the five-day holiday have also hit a record, boding well for consumption.

Foreign investors have been bullish: they bought a combined 52.6 billion yuan ($8.1 billion) of mainland stocks through Hong Kong’s stock trading links with Shanghai and Shenzhen in April, the most in four months, according to Bloomberg data.

