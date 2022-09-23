(Bloomberg) -- Money markets have baked in a one-percentage-point Bank of England interest rate increase at the November policy meeting, betting that policy makers will rush to counter inflation in the face of more fiscal stimulus.

A one point increase will lift interest rates to 3.25%, according to interest rate swaps tied to meeting dates. Expectations are for borrowing costs to rise to over 5.5% next year which would still be below the last peak set in 2007. BOE officials last raised rates by 100 basis points in 1989.

UK’s Biggest Tax Cuts Since 1972 Trigger Crash in Pound, Bonds

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.