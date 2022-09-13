(Bloomberg) -- Money markets are backing the European Central Bank’s resolve to raise interest rates further to take the sting out of an unprecedented surge in energy-induced prices.

Traders are baking in wagers that the deposit rate will increase to 2.5% by July for the first time in this hiking cycle, according to swaps tied to policy-outcome dates. It comes after President Christine Lagarde hinted last week that the historic 75-basis-point rate hike could be followed by another as part of “several” future moves to escalate officials’ attack against rampant inflation. Core prices in the euro area soared for a second month to a record 4.3% year-on-year in August; US inflation exceeded expectations last month, data released Tuesday showed.

“Next time, once again, the incoming inflation data will likely show an acceleration in sequential core inflation, making it very hard not to deliver another 75 basis point hike whilst maintaining credibility,” Nohshad Shah, managing director at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. wrote in a client note. “The market should gravitate to a minimum of 175 basis points over the next three meetings with upside risk towards 200 basis points.”

These aggressive bets mark a sharp turnaround from a month ago when money markets were more concerned about a potential recession in the region and pricing less than one percentage-point of rate hikes through next year.

That was before the focus turned to the record increase in energy prices and officials raised interest rates by three quarters of a point last week. The last time borrowing costs were above 2.5% was more than a decade ago when the world economy was in the throes of the global financial crisis and officials were rushing to slash interest rates to stave off a recession.

