Traders Price in Higher Rate-Cut Odds for 2024 on New Forecast

(Bloomberg) -- Traders priced in higher odds of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts next year after central bankers published new, lower forecasts for monetary policy.

Swap contracts referencing Fed meeting dates repriced to levels consistent with about 130 basis points of easing over the next 12 months, compared with about 116 basis points earlier Wednesday.

The December contract’s rate fell to about 4.06%, compared with a current effective fed funds rate of 5.33%. Treasury yields for two- to 10-year notes declined at least 10 basis points and as much as 15 basis points on the day.

