(Bloomberg) -- Futures traders reduced the amount of U.S. central bank easing they anticipate for the rest of this year after the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark by a quarter point, disappointing some who had thought a bigger reduction might be in the offing.

The implied rate on January fed funds futures, an indication of where the market sees the central bank’s key rate at the end of this year was at 1.78% following the decision, compared with 1.72% just before the Wednesday announcement and 1.74% on Tuesday. That suggests the market is pricing in around 36 basis points of easing in addition to the reduction announced at this meeting that makes the current target range for the fed funds rate 2% to 2.25%.

Heading into the decision, traders had priced in a quarter-point move this month as a certainty and some potential for an even larger move. Investors have been looking for some time for deeper cuts later in the year also, and while the Fed did not make a 50-basis-point reduction this time, it hinted that it may cut again.

It’s “a bit of a hawkish-leaning cut,” Brad Bechtel, head of foreign exchange at Jefferies, said in an email. He noted that some observers had been looking for a half-point reduction, and also that there were two dissenting voters on the committee, along with a reference to the central bank being guided by incoming economic data.

All eyes are now on Chairman Jerome Powell’s post-decision news conference.

The Fed said Wednesday that it cut rates “in light of the implications of global developments for the economic outlook as well as muted inflation pressures.”

