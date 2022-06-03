(Bloomberg) -- A closely-watched section of Japan’s yield curve steepened to the most in over six years, suggesting speculation has eased over tweaks to the Bank of Japan’s super-easy monetary policy.

The spread between five- and 10-year yields climbed to 24 basis points, the highest since the BOJ introduced its negative-rate policy in January 2016, according to Bloomberg data. The five-year yield has retreated in recent weeks, while the 10-year equivalent remains close to the 0.25% ceiling tolerated by the central bank.

Traders betting a surge in inflation could force Japan’s central bank to abandon its super-easy policy -- especially with Governor Haruhiko Kuroda retiring early next year -- triggered an unprecedented response from the BOJ this year. Officials have intervened with unlimited bond purchases to cap a rise in benchmark yields, which in March and April threatened to break above the tolerated limit.

“Speculation has weakened since early May that the BOJ will change its policy, which limits downside risks to short-dated bond prices,” said Katsutoshi Inadome, a strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. in Tokyo. “As the five-year yield often rises above zero, there’s demand for these securities from banks to park excess cash.”

