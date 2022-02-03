Traders Pull Forward BOE Hikes Bets, See Bank Rate at 1% by May

(Bloomberg) -- Traders pulled forward their expectations for monetary policy tightening by the Bank of England after it raised interest rates for a second straight meeting on Thursday, citing persistent cost pressures in the economy.

Money markets see the bank rate rising to 1% by May, compared with June before the decision. The BOE delivered a quarter-point increase, in line with expectations, taking the bank rate to 0.5%.

The repricing shows investors expect policy makers will move fast in unwinding the stimulus unleashed during the pandemic, given the deteriorating outlook for consumer prices.

Inflation in the U.K. accelerated to 5.4% in December, the highest level in three decades. Every economist surveyed by Bloomberg expects the BOE to boost its forecasts for inflation this year, with some expecting a peak of more than 7%.

