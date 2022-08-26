(Bloomberg) -- European bonds slumped as traders priced in a more aggressive pace of rate increases by the European Central Bank, betting on a fifty-fifty chance of a three-quarter point hike at its September rate decision for the first time.

Such a move would be the biggest-ever single increase by the ECB and would take its key interest rate to 0.75%, the highest level since November 2011. The shift comes after Reuters reported that some officials want to discuss a hike of that magnitude.

Two-year German bond yields -- which are the most sensitive to changes in monetary policy -- surged to 1.05%, the highest level in more than two months. The common currency rose as much 1.2% to $1.009 before paring its advance.

Soaring energy prices as Russia constricts the supply of natural gas have fuelled bets that the ECB may have to take swifter action to quash inflation already running at a record highs. Germany’s Bundesbank has said inflation in the country could reach about 10% in the fourth quarter.

On top of that, the euro remains near its lowest versus the US dollar in two decades, aggravating price pressures as it makes imports more expensive.

Traders priced in around 62.5 basis points of rate hikes by September, according to swaps tied to rate decision dates, implying a 50% chance of a 75-basis-point hike.

Some ECB policy makers want to discuss a three-quarter point interest rate hike next month, Reuters reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the deliberations. An ECB spokesman declined to comment, Reuters said.

The central bank raised rates for the first time in more than a decade last month, lifting its deposit rate to 0% from -0.5%, while signaling more are coming. However, some analysts lowered their expectations for how high the ECB will end up taking borrowing costs because of the economic slowdown.

Still, officials are closely watching whether measured expectations for future price growth rise higher than their 2% inflation target. A significant move above that threshold would signal a loss of trust in the institution’s ability to get prices under control.

Friday’s repricing also coincided with comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who signaled the US central bank is likely to keep raising interest rates and leave them elevated for a while to stamp out surging consumer prices.

(Adds background on ECB rate rises, euro zone inflation throughout.)

