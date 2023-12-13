(Bloomberg) -- Traders ramped up bets on interest-rate cuts by the Bank of England next year after soft GDP data reinforced the view that policymakers won’t be able to keep monetary policy tight for so long.

For the first time in the current cycle, markets fully priced 100 basis points of monetary easing in 2024, which would take borrowing costs to 4.25%. A first quarter-point cut is expected in June and there’s some easing priced in for May, according to swaps tied to the central bank meeting dates.

The latest shift in pricing brings BOE expectations closer to those for the Federal Reserve, which is seen lowering borrowing costs by at least one percentage point next year. The US central bank announces its policy decision later on Wednesday, with UK officials following on Thursday.

The pound on Wednesday weakened as the expected interest-rate gap between the UK and the US shrank. The currency fell as much as 0.5% to $1.2500, the lowest since Nov. 23.

“The potential is that the Bank of England cuts rates more than the forward curve is anticipating,” said Andrew Pease, global head of investment strategy at Russell Investments. If the economy turns out to be “as bad as everyone thinks, the BOE will react more aggressively,” he said.

The UK economy shrank more than expected in October, setting the stage for another quarter of stagnation that is widely forecast to persist through 2024.

At the same time, wage growth is slowing at the sharpest pace in almost two years, bolstering arguments that the BOE may have done enough to rein in inflationary pressures after delivering the most aggressive series of rate increases since the 1980s.

Others weren’t convinced policymakers will be so aggressive with their easing next year, as officials have highlighted lingering concerns about inflation. The BOE guidance is that rates will need to remain at the highest level in 15 years for the foreseeable future.

“While some market participants may be tempted to front load rate cuts in 2024, we think that the BOE would await more evidence that UK inflation in particular has continued to fall before discussing any easing measures,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX strategy at Credit Agricole CIB.

The risk of disappointment after tomorrow’s decision didn’t stop investors from piling into UK bonds after the GDP data. The yield on 10-year gilts fell as much as 14 basis points to 3.82% on Wednesday.

“It won’t be too long before the BOE’s narrative shifts from inflation to growth concerns — and that suggests there is scope for pound weakness in the coming weeks,” said Peter Kinsella, global head of FX strategy at Union Bancaire Privee. The pound-dollar pair could fall toward $1.20 in the coming weeks, he said.

