(Bloomberg) -- Traders seeking to hedge bets on Chinese stocks piled into bearish options Tuesday as an underlying benchmark notched one of its strongest rallies since the economy reopened from Covid lockdowns.

The options contract with the largest trading volume on the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was a put wagering on a 20% decline by Feb. 24. The gauge of Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong soared nearly 5% Tuesday, the most since July 25, boosted by hopes for Beijing’s plan for a market rescue. The index erased an early gain and slid on Wednesday.

Buying volume for calls has also been the rise, with the overall put-to-call ratio at below one, suggesting some investors are still betting on gains.

Demand for options has surged amid China’s tightening of trading restrictions as part of efforts to stem the prolonged stock rout. Officials this week imposed caps on some brokerages’ cross-border total return swaps with clients, limiting a channel that can be used by China-based investors to short Hong Kong stocks.

Options may be in favor because implied volatility remains elevated. Investors are looking to protect long positions in the event that the expected response from policymakers is not as aggressive as the market is seeking. At the same time, they’re looking to reduce bearish bets in the cash market.

The big rally in Hong Kong on Tuesday was partly driven by hedge funds covering short positions, according to William Yuen, investment director at Invesco Hong Kong Ltd.

“For hedge funds, they probably will have a lot more short interest in the market,” he said. “So whenever they see that there could be potential short-term positive catalysts, they would be covering their shorts.”

