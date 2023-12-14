(Bloomberg) -- Markets reduced bets on the extent to which the European Central Bank will lower interest rates next year, after officials said they did not discuss the outlook for cuts.

Traders now see less than 150 basis points of rate reductions next year, down from 165 basis points priced earlier in the session, according to swaps tied to ECB policy meeting dates. Investors also decreased bets that the first move will come in March, attributing a 70% chance to a quarter-point cut, down from 80%.

The ECB kept its deposit rate unchanged at 4%, the highest level in over two decades, while policymakers warned that it’s still too early to declare victory over inflation.

Over the past month, markets have been aggressively increasing wagers over the extent to which the ECB will cut rates, from betting on three quarter-point cuts to pricing at least six next year.

The view that the ECB will slash rates next year has been supported by a deceleration on inflation to 2.4% in November from a peak above 10% last year.

At the same time, the euro-area economy continued to show signs of weakness. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg this month expect gross domestic product to shrink for a second straight quarter in the final months of the year, marking the region’s first recession since the pandemic.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.