(Bloomberg) -- The standout bond-market position over recent months of long Treasuries is showing signs of cracking, as traders bail on futures positioning into the back-up in cash Treasury yields.

Last week saw a drop in open interest, or the amount of new risk, in 10-year note futures by almost 110,000 futures. It’s dropped over three consecutive sessions from Wednesday to Friday, the equivalent of roughly $7 million per basis point risk. The positioning shift came amid a selloff in Treasuries in which 10-year yields peaked at almost 4.20% on Friday.

Traders Continue to Liquidate Treasury 10-Year Futures Positions

Strategists at Bank of America see Treasury long positions under a squeeze. “While longs appear to have been the dominant trade in recent months according to our futures positioning proxy and momentum signal, many of these positions are now under pressure,” strategist Meghan Swiber said, adding that CTA buying has also now “likely peaked.”

Last week’s futures action included multiple block trades in 10-year note futures, including a large 10-year sale in connection with an apparent 2s10s steepener position.

Meanwhile in the cash market, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s latest Treasury positioning survey showed clients continuing to shift out of longs and into neutral.

Here’s a rundown of the latest positioning across the market:

JPM Clients Trim Longs

In the week up to Jan. 22, JPMorgan client long positions dropped 2ppts, shifting into neutrals with shorts unchanged on the week. The survey shows outright long positions have now dropped from 39ppts in November to current 20ppts, the lowest since May. Meanwhile, client neutral positions have now grown to the most since April.

Block Trades Active

Into last week’s price action, traders have begun leaning on block trade activity once again with notable flows seen in both 2- and 10-year note contracts. Into the net drop in positioning in 10-year futures, block trade activity included nine trades totaling roughly $5m/DV01. Monday’s session saw traders add to 10-year note futures positioning for the first time in a week, a sign of dip-buying at cash yields around 4.13% for new positions.

Hedge Funds Record 10-Year Short

In the week up to Jan. 16, hedge funds were notably bearish 10-year note futures and stretched their net short positioning in the contract to a record, according to CFTC positioning data released Friday. On the week, net short 10-year futures position was extended by $4.4m/DV01, to a short of almost 1.58 million futures.

Traders Build SOFR Call Risk

Over the past week options traders have continued to build positioning across a number of call strikes in tenors from Mar24 out to Sep24. The largest positioning shift was seen in the 94.9375 strike which occupied flows such as the SFRH4 94.9375/94.875/94.8125/94.75 put condor SFRH4 94.9375/95.00 call spread. Largest extension of put option risk was seen in the 95.25 Jun24 strike, where recent flows have included the SFRM4 95.75/95.50/95.25 put tree.

Overall SOFR options open interest out to the Sep24 tenor continues to show most populated strike being the 95.00, where a large amount of Mar24 call exposure sits. Flows around the 5% level include the SFRH4 94.875/94.9375/95.00 call fly and Mar24 94.9375/95.00 call spread which traded in heavy size last week.

Skew Shift

There has been a notable shift in long-end skew to favor put options, as traders are paying a higher premium to hedge a selloff in the long-end of the curve over the past week. Some of the long-bond options put premium may be partly starting to reflect potential for a CTD shift in the long-bond futures contract and hedging around such a scenario.

Mitigate CTD Extension Risk by Buying Bond Puts, JPMorgan Says

