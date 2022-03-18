(Bloomberg) -- From record plunges to dizzying rallies, China’s stock market just capped its most volatile week in decades.

It all began with panic selling amid a slew of negative catalysts: from reports that Russia sought military aid from Beijing, to heightened fears over the delisting of Chinese equities in the U.S., the rapid spread of Covid-19 on the mainland and more regulatory penalties for technology giants.

Then everything reversed on Wednesday when Beijing made a sweeping set of promises to stabilize stocks. That triggered a two-day rebound that restored $1.3 trillion of market value in Hong Kong and the mainland, and a stunning 33% jump in a gauge tracking Chinese stocks listed in the U.S.

Here is a by-the-minute account of the events, as seen through the eyes of investors in China and around the world.

The Prelude

For Soren Aandahl, chief investment officer of short-selling firm Blue Orca Capital LLC in Texas, the week through Friday, March 11 gave a taste of what was to come.

Chinese state-owned firms were said to be considering buying or increasing stakes in Russian gas and metals companies as commodities prices skyrocketed.

Washington was warning of harsh action against any Chinese companies that broke Russian sanctions. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission identified five Chinese firms that could be subject to delisting if they failed to comply with auditing requirements. The Omicron variant threatened to fuel more coronavirus outbreaks on the mainland.

“I couldn’t scroll the news feed fast enough,” Aandahl said. “It was all coming out at once.”

He was in his Austin office when he saw telltale signs of negative sentiment in big-volume trades during the U.S. morning on March 10.

“It was pretty clear that a large Chinese tech investor or investment firm was dumping,” he said of some of the transactions he saw.

At week’s end, the mainland’s CSI 300 Index was down more than 4%, a key gauge of Hong Kong-listed tech shares had dropped 10% and Chinese stocks in the U.S. capped a record 18% slide.

The Main Event: Monday, March 14

9:30 a.m. Hong Kong

The Hang Seng Tech Index drops more than 4% at the open, and keeps falling. The SEC news on delistings looks like a “wake up call” for investors who should have known about the risk since last year, says Willer Chen, an analyst at Forsyth Barr Asia Ltd. in Hong Kong.

9:35 a.m.

The city’s benchmark Hang Seng Index slides 2.7%, breaching the 20,000 level for the first time in more than five years. Daryl Liew, Reyl & Cie.’s chief investment officer in Singapore sat tight Friday, but this week things have changed. Covid-19 shutdowns and the war in Ukraine have become more harsh.

Over the coming days he sees selling by international investors and buying by mainland Chinese. Liew reassesses his stop-loss levels as the market deteriorates. “For tactical trading, we’ve unfortunately had to take a hit there in terms of selling some of those positions,” he says.

11:09 a.m

The tech gauge is now 8% in the red. It’s very difficult to evaluate risk profiles, says Jun Li, chief investment officer at Power Pacific Investment Management Inc. in Shanghai. The firm is advising investors to stay away for now.

Tencent Holdings Ltd., JD.com Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. are among the big losers, and worse is to come for the tech giants.

Tencent extends it losses to 10% in the afternoon after the Wall Street Journal reports the company faces a record fine for violating Chinese anti-money laundering regulations.

The relentless churn of bad news spills through from the Asian day and into European and U.S. trading:

China Locks Down Province of 24 Million Over Covid

U.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine War

JPMorgan Calls China Internet Stocks ‘Uninvestable’

Veteran investor Mark Mobius says the biggest concern is whether the U.S. imposes new sanctions on China or individual Chinese firms.

Lale Akoner, a senior market strategist at BNY Mellon Investment Management, says markets are increasingly pricing in de-globalization, with a backdrop of rising fears of stagflation.

The tech gauge closes down 11% while the Hang Seng Index ends 5% lower and the CSI slips 3.1%.

Mobius warns there may be bigger trouble when Wall Street opens -- and there is. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index tumbles 12% to the lowest in almost a decade.

Tailspinning Lower: Tuesday, March 15

Asia wakes to learn that the largest China tech exchange-traded fund in the U.S., KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund, has erased all its gains since debut in 2013.

Lockdowns set to stop more than 40 million people in China from leaving their homes and businesses including Apple Inc. supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. are halting production at some factories.

9:23 a.m. Hong Kong

The People’s Bank of China keeps its medium-term lending facility unchanged, disappointing traders.

9:30 a.m.

It’s a sea of red. Tech takes the brunt again, with the sector index opening down 5.5%. The Hang Seng and CSI 300 drop 3.1% and 1.2%, respectively.

“There’s definitely a sense of panic,” says William Ma, chief investment officer at Grow Investment Group in Shanghai, who’s hearing all kinds of rumors circulating among clients.

It’s time for reassurance and reminding clients that this isn’t the first instance that the market’s been through a correction, says Ma. He notes that circuit breakers mean losses on the mainland aren’t as bad as the 2015 meltdown, retail leverage is down and more institutions are in the market.

10:00 a.m.

Headlines for Chinese industrial production, retail sales and investment flash on traders’ screens. They’re all stronger than expected and equities are trimming losses.

10:29 a.m.

The tech gauge erases a drop of as much as 7.2%.

But some investors are contemplating dire scenarios, where even aggressive stimulus from the government can’t stop the economy slowing this year and Chinese stocks going down with it.

As the morning races on, declines start to accelerate again and the downward momentum continues all the way into the close.

Metaverse Securities Ltd. is tightening margin financing on stocks it classifies as tier-two and tier-three. The firm’s fund investment officer Kakei Lam is avoiding China tech shares, which he says are just too volatile. Lam likes bank stocks instead.

12:34 p.m.

The Shanghai Composite Index touches the lowest level since July 2020. An hour later Macau’s casino shares gauge has tumbled 10%. By 2:41 p.m. Alibaba’s losses reach 10.7%.

4:10 p.m.

The Hang Seng ends the day down 5.7%, it’s biggest drop since July 2015. The tech measure loses 8.1%.

Epic Rebound: Wednesday, March 16

Investors are nervous, but the Golden Dragon gauge’s 5% bounce in the U.S. on Tuesday is giving some the confidence to buy.

9:31 a.m. Hong Kong

China tech shares rally. Tencent jumps 7%, JD.com climbs 11%.

Nicholas McConway, Amundi’s London-based head of Asia ex-Japan equities, has been searching for bargains recently. He’s looking for companies that mesh with President Xi Jinping’s “Common Prosperity” campaign. “This means to focus on Chinese domestic, small- and medium-cap companies specifically identified as beneficiaries” as regulators curb the power of dominant companies, he says.

9:44 a.m.

Shanghai’s equities index erases a gain of as much as 1.7%.

“Sentiment is still extremely weak,” says Zhang Fushen, a senior analyst at Shanghai PD Fortune Asset Management in Shanghai. “None of the chief negative factors have been alleviated.”

Steven Leung, an executive director at UOB Kay Hian Hong Kong Ltd., thinks upside still looks limited. He’s not seeing big inflows.

1:16 p.m.

Everything changes.

Xinhua News Agency reports that China will keep the stock market stable, citing a meeting of the State Council’s financial stability and development committee chaired by Vice Premier Liu He, Xi Jinping’s right-hand man.

Herald van der Linde, head of Asia Pacific equity strategy at HSBC Holdings Plc., is on a call with a client who wants to know if internet stocks have bottomed. A sales trader who’s on the call with him interrupts to say the shares are rising. A few minutes later the trader says they’ve jumped 10%.

1:22 p.m.

The Hang Seng Tech rallies 10%, heading for its biggest advance ever. Tencent leaps 10%, JD.com soars 17%.

Investors note that the government is also attune to the side effects of its tech crackdown and that efforts to “rectify” internet platform companies should end soon.

3 p.m.

The CSI 300 closes 4.3% higher, the largest increase since mid-2020.

3:21 p.m.

The PBOC and other state agencies vow to ensure a stable equities market.

The move mirrored verbal intervention across government in October 2018, which soothed investors spooked by the Sino-U.S. trade war. During that intervention, profit-taking kicked in soon after, however, and the Shanghai Composite eventually reached its nadir in early 2019.

4 p.m.

The tech index closes up a record 22%. A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of Chinese property developers rises almost 10%.

“Usually the market’s natural bottom comes after the policy bottom, which we are seeing now,” says Li Weiqing, a fund manager at JH Investment Management Co. in Guangzhou.

Official comments that China supports overseas listings and will keep working with the U.S. on the matter set up the Golden Dragon index for an even bigger rally.

“What China did today saved the country from becoming uninvestable,” says Louis Lau, director of investments at Brandes Investment Partners in San Diego. Lau says he’s also encouraged by China’s comments that it isn’t providing military assistance to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

At the close on Wall Street Wednesday, U.S.-listed Chinese stocks have soared the most since at least 2001, halting a selloff that saw them erase over $200 billion in value in just three days. The Nasdaq Golden jumped 33%.

The Rally Continues: Thursday, March 17

9:30 a.m. Hong Kong

The Hang Seng opens 6.7% higher. The tech gauge jumps 11%.

Developers shares rally further after news late on the previous day that regulators won’t expand a trial on property taxes this year amid the housing market slump.

A lack of communication from officials on policy has been worrying investors, says Altaf Kassam, State Street Global Advisors’ EMEA head of investment strategy and research in London. “Now, they’ve communicated very clearly, which is what the market loves.”

At the end of trading on Thursday, Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong cap their biggest two-day advance since 1998.

4 p.m.

The developers index extends its advance to 16% by the end of the day. The tech gauge climbes 8%.

Taking Stock: Friday, March 18

9:30 a.m. Hong Kong

Benchmark equity gauges in the city and the mainland open lower, as does the tech index.

Traders are taking a step back after Beijing’s concerted effort to shore up confidence sparked the knee-jerk jump of the past two days.

Investors are weighing the ongoing risks of possible U.S. sanctions on China and the Covid-19 outbreaks. They’re also waiting for concrete steps from Beijing after its reassuring comments.

“They’re going to have to follow through their words with actions, but that’s very possible,” says State Street’s Kassam.

As the day grinds on, Chinese stocks in Hong Kong pare most of their early losses. There’s speculation that the central bank may soon take steps to ease monetary policy.

3 p.m.

The CSI 300 ekes out a 0.7% gain.

Attention turns to the leaders of the two most powerful nations in the world: Xinhua reports that Xi Jinping and Joe Biden will exchange views on areas of mutual concern later on Friday.

Investors will be hanging on their every word.

