Stock traders piled into companies that are more likely to benefit from a rebound in economic growth amid a surprise increase in retail sales and solid corporate earnings. Treasuries fell.

Equities rose even after data showing that consumer sentiment dropped in early October. Industrial and financial shares led gains in the S&P 500, which headed toward its best week since July. Tech underperformed. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. climbed after posting a surge in its trading business. The Dow Jones Transportation Average jumped amid strong earnings from a trucking company. Alcoa Corp., the biggest U.S. aluminum producer, soared on plans to pay its first dividend since 2016.

“We believe that being long equities is the best course of action, and that cyclical stocks such as financials, industrials, energy and materials are positioned for further gains,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. “Utilities and consumer staples are going to face headwinds in the form of higher interest rates and inflation.”

The world’s most crucial metals continued on a breakneck surge -- in some cases hitting prices not seen since the mid 2000s -- as energy shortages forced more production cuts, piling pressure on manufacturers and fueling concerns about inflation. Zinc spiked to a 14-year high. Aluminum -- an energy-intensive metal -- has soared about 60 per cent this year. Copper extended gains beyond US$10,000 a ton. Brent oil hovered near US$85 a barrel, the latest milestone in a global power crunch that has seen prices jump.

Some other corporate highlights:

Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks like Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. jumped. The Securities and Exchange Commission is poised to allow the first U.S. Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund to begin trading, according to people familiar with the matter.

Moderna Inc. slipped after a news report that the Food and Drug Administration is postponing a decision on authorizing its COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is pushing the start of commercial flights further into next year after rescheduling a test flight, disappointing investors with the unexpected delay to its space tourism business plans.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent as of 1:11 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.8 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1595

The British pound rose 0.6 per cent to US$1.3755

The Japanese yen fell 0.5 per cent to 114.29 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 1.57 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.17 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 1.11 per cent

Commodities