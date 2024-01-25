(Bloomberg) -- Traders amped up bets on the extent of interest-rate cuts expected from the European Central Bank, saying President Christine Lagarde gave more emphasis to the economic challenges faced by the bloc than to inflation.

Money markets moved to price more than 50 basis points of easing by June, compared to 42 basis points earlier on Thursday, according to swaps tied to central bank meetings. The probability assigned to a quarter-point cut as soon as April increased to 90% from about 60% earlier.

Policymakers held the deposit rate at 4% on Thursday, in line with expectations, and acknowledged that inflation has continued to decline — with December’s rebound weaker than expected. Lagarde later reaffirmed her remarks that borrowing costs could be lowered from the summer.

“The ECB is clearly data dependent, but the data they focus on are pointing to a rate cut within the next few months, potentially April. Summer might come early this year,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management.

The ECB President said the bloc is likely to have stagnated in the final quarter of 2023 and recent data including weak private-sector activity has highlighted strong headwinds that are crimping growth. The ECB sees unemployment ticking up this year, with pay gains gradually moderating to 3.3% in 2026 from 5.3% in 2023.

Lagarde told reporters Thursday in Frankfurt she stood by comments last week in Davos that a rate cut in the summer is “likely.” Many of her ECB colleagues have indicated the same, pointing to the need to see the results of Europe’s first-quarter wage deals to get a better read on the labor market.

For Pooja Kumra, head of European rates strategist at the Toronto Dominion Bank, the ECB chief’s remarks were more dovish than in Davos.

“Both in the statement and press conference there is a notable acknowledgment of the progress being made in the domestic inflationary trend,” said Kumra.

German bonds extended gains after Lagarde, with the two-year yield — among the most sensitive to monetary policy — falling as much as 10 basis points to 2.61%. The euro fell, reaching the lowest against the pound since August.

Markets now imply about 143 basis points of cuts this year, from about 130 basis points earlier. That means five quarter-point reductions are fully priced and there’s an almost 70% chance of a sixth.

“The likelihood of a rate cut being delivered before summer has increased,” said Frederik Ducrozet, head of macroeconomic research at Pictet Wealth Management. “She could have pushed back more strongly against market pricing betting on more than two 25bps rate cuts by June. That she decided not to is an important signal in itself.”

