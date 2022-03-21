(Bloomberg) -- Traders are betting that 10-year Treasury yields will drop below those on 2-year bonds in three months, a sign that’s widely viewed as potential precursor of a recession.

Treasury forwards are pricing in that two-year yields will be at about 2.29% by June, one basis point more than the expected yield on 10-year bonds in similar contracts. That gap is up slightly from 0.4 basis points on Friday, when the forward market priced in such an inversion in that segment of the yield curve for the first time since 2007.

The pricing in the forward contracts contrasts with the spot Treasury market, where 10-year yields are holding above 2-year rates. But that gap has narrowed to about 0.22% from as much as 1.62% a year ago as traders anticipate that the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening will slow growth or even tip the economy into a recession.

“The inversion priced into curve forwards suggests a near-term transition into a late-cycle dynamic,” wrote Bruno Braizinha, director of U.S. rates strategy at Bank of America Corp. “The market seems to be challenging the soft-landing view for the U.S. economy that the Fed argued at the March FOMC meeting.”

The two-year and 10-year yield gap is widely watched because it turned negative before every economic downturn since the 1980s, with various lead times. Other parts of the Treasury curve, including the seven-year and 10-year gap, have already inverted.

More broadly, Treasury prices slid Monday, driving two-year yields rose above 2% to the highest since May 2019. The Fed raised borrowing costs last week for the first time since 2018 and its dot-plot suggests that policy makers may hike at each of the remaining six meetings this year.

