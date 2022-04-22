(Bloomberg) -- India is expected to raise policy rates by the most among major central banks in the region as it seeks to tackle a surge in inflation, according to swaps pricing.

The Reserve Bank of India is seen raising its policy rate by around 275 basis points by end 2023 based on front-end swaps, according to a BofA Securities note. That far eclipses pricing for other major central banks in Asia, which are seen hiking by less than 200 basis points over the same period.

Swap rates have surged in India since the RBI shifted suddenly at its April 8 policy meeting to focus on inflation, while effectively raising the overnight rate by 40 basis points through introducing a higher floor with a new instrument. The tide is shifting on Asia’s emerging-market debt markets, which have been relatively sheltered from surging U.S. yields, as more traders now expect tighter policy from most of the central banks.

India’s two-year interest rate swap has jumped 60 basis points since the RBI’s hawkish pivot, while the five-year swap yield is up by more than 50 basis points.

There’s a risk that traders are overpricing RBI’s rate-hike cycle as the base case remains for gradual policy normalization, according to Abhay Gupta, a strategist at BofA Securities who sees the central bank only raising rates by 150 basis points through to end of 2023. The current pricing reflects concerns about the inflation surge and the probability of over-reaction, he said.

Headline inflation jumped to a 17-month high of 6.95% in March, compared with the 6% upper tolerance limit for RBI.

The market pricing for rate hikes in India is nearly done, according to IDFC Asset Management Ltd.

“We are decidedly in the last leg of the rate hike-cycle pricing,” said Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd. “Our view remains that peak effective overnight rates will be lower in this cycle than in the last and thus the extent of market interest rate hike pricing is decidedly overdone.”

