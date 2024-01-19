(Bloomberg) -- Traders looking to short the Swiss franc got a boost from the central bank this week, increasing the currency’s prospects of weakening to multi-month lows.

Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan said the franc’s gains have become significant enough to affect the inflation outlook, raising speculation that policymakers may start cutting rates earlier than other central banks or even intervene to curb the currency’s appreciation.

Jordan’s remarks immediately pushed the franc lower and fueled discussion among analysts that the currency is expensive. At the end of last year, the franc reached the strongest level versus both the dollar and the euro since 2015, when the SNB unexpectedly removed a cap on its strength.

“The rhetoric suggests that the SNB thinks the Swiss franc appreciation has effectively gone too far,” said Erik Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo. “It’s a pretty clear signal to me.”

Adding to the mix is the fact that both positioning and the options market suggests there’s plenty of room for investors to go short.

Asset managers have drastically unwound their bets against the franc versus the euro over the past two months and turned net neutral on the pair for the first time in two and a half years last week, according to CFTC positioning data.

While the SNB hasn’t intervened to weaken the franc since early 2022 — it has acted the other way around since late 2022 — officials opened the door for such a move in their last meeting in December. At the time, Jordan said interventions could go in both directions and the SNB would no longer be focusing on sales of foreign currency.

Jordan’s comments this week “will encourage speculation that the SNB could switch back to foreign purchases to help weaken the franc if required, and/or start cutting rates ahead of the European Central Bank,” Lee Hardman, a currency strategist at MUFG Bank Ltd. wrote in a note. “Overall the developments leave the franc vulnerable to a further selloff in the near term.”

Since the start of the year, the franc has weakened about 1.5% against the euro to 0.94. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg see the pair reaching 0.97 per dollar by mid-year, a level last seen in July.

In the options market, demand for protection against a weaker franc surged after Jordan’s comments. Daily options volumes in the euro-franc pair spiked to the highest in three months, with volumes for calls outpacing puts by a ratio of eight-to-one, according to DTCC data.

At the same time, one-month risk reversals in the euro-franc pair shot up to the highest levels since October. This means traders are willing to pay a bigger premium for a high-strike option, which implies a weaker franc, versus a low-strike option.

With the currency not far from the nine-year high reached last month, some argue this will have an impact on inflation, which is currently running in the central bank’s 0-2% target range.

The SNB called an end to its monetary tightening cycle in December, after 250 basis points of hikes through June that brought the key rate to 1.75%.

“We think they will try to push the franc lower,” said Roberto Cobo Garcia, head of G-10 FX strategy at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA in Madrid. He sees the franc falling to 1.03 per euro later this year, which would be the weakest since June 2022. “The inflationary scenario allows them to have a weaker franc.”

--With assistance from Robert Fullem.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.