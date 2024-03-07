(Bloomberg) -- Traders are betting on bigger interest-rate cuts from the European Central Bank this year after policymakers outlined a bleaker economic outlook for the euro area in their latest forecasts.

Money markets are betting on about four quarter-point reductions by the end of the year, with a first cut almost fully priced by June. Before the meeting, wagers were on three cuts, with a 72% chance of a fourth.

The ECB left its deposit rate at 4% but lowered its inflation forecast to 2.3% this year — down from 2.7% in December. It also revised the 2025 forecast down to 2%. The economy, meanwhile, is seen expanding by 0.6% in 2024 versus 0.8% previously.

A recent string of stronger-than-expected global economic data, coupled with signals that price pressures were only gradually easing had led some traders to question the whether aggressive easing was likely this year. Thursday’s moves showed that the market’s confidence that cuts are coming is growing once again.

The new inflation forecasts “lay the groundwork for a start of a monetary easing cycle in the coming months,” said Nick Kounis, head of macro research at ABN Amro, who sees 125 basis points of ECB cuts in 2024 starting in June.

German bonds extended gains after the ECB policy decision, sending the 10-year yield down six basis points to 2.25%, the lowest in over a month. The euro fell as much as 0.3% to $1.0868.

Attention now turns to President Christine Lagarde’s address in Frankfurt.

ECB Holds Rates as Sagging Inflation Raises Prospect of Cuts

--With assistance from Greg Ritchie and Alice Gledhill.

(Adds chart, deckheads and analyst voice.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.