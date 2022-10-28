(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s stocks and currency are headed for their worst week in four months as investors avoid taking on more risk ahead of Sunday’s contentious presidential runoff vote.

The real is down more than 3%, leading losses among 31 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg, while the benchmark Ibovespa index fell 5% so far this week, lagging only Hong Kong across global equity gauges. Year to date, Brazilian assets are still outperforming their emerging-market peers, luring investors with the combination of high interest rates and attractive valuations.

Brazil’s presidential election race remains tight as the gap between front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and President Jair Bolsonaro in polls has largely stopped narrowing since the first-round vote. While a Lula’s victory remains the base-case scenario for many investors, a surprise Bolsonaro win is not ruled out.

“Locking in profits is never a bad move,” said Ray Zucaro, the chief investment officer at RVX Asset Management in Miami. “Especially given how hard this year has been everywhere, while Brazil has been a winner.”

Bolsonaro proved to be stronger than major pollsters had anticipated in the Oct. 2 vote, with some underestimating his support by almost 10 percentage points. Markets rallied in the aftermath of the vote, but have since then erased most gains.

“Local and foreign investors cheered the catch-up move, as markets typically take it for granted that right-wing governments are better at fostering economic growth while managing public finances responsibly,” Thierry Larose, a portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management AG, wrote in a note. “However, our base case still is that Lula will win by a small margin.”

Currency traders are bracing for wild moves after Sunday’s vote, with a measure of expected swings for the Brazilian real surging to the highest since the early days of the pandemic. The real’s one-week implied volatility jumped 18 percentage points this week to about 40%, the top level since March 2020.

Shares in for-profit education firms, which are seen as potential winners under a new Lula term, have been on a tear, with Yduqs Participacoes up 21% this week. The view that Bolsonaro’s momentum might be stalling also weighed on state-controlled oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, a name that has both candidates diverging.

On top of that, another Brazilian large cap is suffering. Miner Vale SA saw its third-quarter earnings get stung by higher costs, while iron ore is tumbling on demand fears and as traders brace for potential winter output curbs in China.

“You can’t underestimate the China impact,” said Greg Lesko, a portfolio manager at Deltec Asset Management in New York. The election angst and falling commodity prices “make for a bad index week.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.