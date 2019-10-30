(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Traders of fed funds futures broadly trimmed the amount of easing they expect from the U.S. central bank this year after the Federal Open Market Committee announced a cut to its benchmark rate and hinted they may now put monetary policy on hold, for one meeting at least.

January fed funds futures imply a rate of 1.52% at the end of 2019, having indicated 1.51% just before the release of the decision. Assuming an effective fed funds rate of around 1.57% in the wake of Wednesday’s Fed decision, the market is pricing in around 5 basis points of further easing for this year. That equates to around a one-in-five chance of a quarter-point cut. A full quarter-point cut is priced in by the end of 2020.

Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday reduced interest rates by a quarter-percentage point for the third time this year. The FOMC altered language in its statement following the two-day meeting, dropping its pledge to “act as appropriate to sustain the expansion,” while adding a promise to monitor data as it “assesses the appropriate path of the target range for the federal funds rate.”

