(Bloomberg) -- Money markets trimmed wagers on Bank of England interest-rate cuts after the first acceleration in euro-area inflation since April.

Traders are betting on fewer than five quarter-point reductions this year, according to swaps tied to monetary-policy meeting dates. That’s the first time in more than two weeks, when UK inflation numbers spurred wagers on as many as one-and-a-half percentage points of rate cuts.

The reduction in the scope for monetary-policy easing has been part of a broader reassessment seen in expectations for rate cuts from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank. Both are now expected to ease by less than 150 basis points this year, with odds on the first quarter-point cut pushed firmly back from March.

Data this week has supported such a move, with S&P Global’s purchasing managers’ index revised higher for the UK in December — pointing to greater expansion in growth. A similar upward revision was seen for Germany, while data in the US showed the outlook for employment has improved.

