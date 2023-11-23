(Bloomberg) -- Money markets are paring bets on Bank of England interest-rate cuts next year after strong UK business activity data showed signs of sticky inflation in November.

Traders are betting the central bank will reduce rates by around 60 basis points in 2024, according to swaps tied to monetary-policy meeting dates. That means two quarter-point reductions are fully priced in — with the first cut in September. The chance of a third is about 40%.

That’s a sharp turnaround from last week, when traders priced almost one full percentage point of rate cuts starting as soon as August, following an unexpected drop in retail sales figures. Fears of a recession receded on Thursday, as British companies reported a surprise increase in output.

“The BOE is unlikely to cut rates until the second half of 2024, an outcome that should be positive for sterling,” said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe.

Gilts fell and the pound extended gains after the PMI numbers were released. The yield on 10-year notes rose as much as 10 basis points to 4.26%, underperforming most peers. Sterling jumped as much as 0.6% to $1.2564, the highest since Sept. 6, while rising 0.3% versus the euro.

Long-maturity UK bonds have been under pressure since the Debt Management Office unexpectedly revised issuance plans higher for the sector on Wednesday. A sale of £2.75 billion ($3.45 billion) of 30-year notes next week may reveal the immediate scale of investor appetite.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.