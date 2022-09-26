(Bloomberg) --

UK bonds plummeted after traders ramped up bets on the scale of interest-rate hikes by the Bank of England.

The yield on two-year bonds, among the most sensitive to rates, surged as much as 56 basis points to 4.52%, the highest since 2008. Money markets now expect more than 165 basis points of rate increases by the BOE’s next meeting in November, more than triple the size of its last hike, due to the new UK government’s fiscal policies.

So great is the turmoil in UK markets that calls are mounting for an emergency hike as soon as this week. The swaps market is approximately pricing in a 25-basis point BOE rate increase today, according to Alvin Tan, head of Asia currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

“Downside risks continue to predominate,” said Tan. “Not just from the UK’s diminishing policy credibility, but also from the rampant US dollar.”

Bets on the pound falling to parity with the dollar are growing, after sterling tumbled on Monday to $1.0350, an all-time low. That spurs inflation by increasing the cost of imported goods.

“Will we hear from the upper echelons of the BOE today? Watch out for any comments,” Deutsche Bank AG’s head of thematic research Jim Reid wrote in a note. The German bank’s global head of foreign-exchange research suggested on Friday that the BOE needed to do an inter-meeting hike to restore policy credibility.

The hiking cycle is now expected to peak in November 2023 at about 6.25%, swaps tied to BOE meetings show, which would be the highest rate in more than two decades. Traders also dumped longer-term debt, sending the 10-year yield well above 4% for the first time since 2010.

Market participants are also starting to question whether the BOE will press ahead with plans to start selling down its gilt portfolio, particularly at a time when the overall supply of debt is set to rocket. The BOE said last week there would be a high bar for amending the planned reduction in its stock of gilts.

Hedge Funds Piled On Bullish Pound Bets Just Before Crash

A handful of BOE officials, including chief economist Huw Pill and deputy governor Jon Cunliffe, are due to speak this week and their comments will be keenly watched by markets trying to predict what next for UK assets. The options market now shows about 50% odds of the pound weakening to parity against the greenback this year, up from 32% on Friday.

“We’re not really convinced emergency hikes are a good idea, because they might not work, and FX intervention would drain its limited FX reserves,” said ING Groep NV strategist Antoine Bouvet. “The most likely course of action is for various Monetary Policy Committee members to ramp up the hawkish rhetoric.”

(Updates throughout.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.