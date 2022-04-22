(Bloomberg) -- Traders are betting that the European Central Bank will kick off an increase to borrowing costs in three months to damp skyrocketing inflation.

Money markets are pricing a quarter-point hike in both July and September, enough to take the ECB’s deposit rate to zero. Wagers on the first hike in more than a decade were boosted after a number of Governing Council members recently said an increase from the record low rate of minus 0.5% could come early in the third quarter once asset purchases had ended.

“Given the hawkish comments from ECB this week, we should start to consider July as a very realistic option,” said Piet Christiansen, chief strategist at Danske Bank.

Policy makers’ concerns reflect growing fears that inflation -- already at a record at nearly four times the 2% target -- risks getting out of control, despite the deteriorating outlook for growth. Traders are betting on a total of three hikes by year-end, a far cry from the start of the year when not even a quarter-point increase was anticipated.

