Tradeweb Markets Inc., the Refinitiv unit co-owned by Blackstone Group LP and Thomson Reuters Corp. preparing to go public, awarded its top two executives a combined US$38.3 million in 2018.

Chief Executive Officer Lee Olesky received US$22.7 million while President Billy Hult took in US$15.6 million, according to an initial public offering prospectus filed Thursday. A significant chunk of their compensation came in stock options, of which about half are linked to achieving targets for revenue and earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization.

As part of the pay package, Tradeweb’s co-founder Olesky received a cash bonus of US$6.4 million in 2018. Hult’s cash bonus was US$5.7 million.

Tradeweb could be worth more than US$5 billion in an IPO, people with knowledge of the matter said Thursday, asking not to be identified as the details aren’t public. Based in New York, the company builds and operates over-the-counter marketplaces for fixed-income and derivative products.

Blackstone acquired 55 per cent of Refinitiv for US$17 billion in January 2018 with co-investors Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and GIC, Singapore’s sovereign-wealth fund.

Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, competes with Thomson Reuters and Refinitiv in providing news, data and information to the financial industry.