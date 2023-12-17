(Bloomberg) -- As 2023 draws to a close, it’s time to reflect on the year that was and ponder what surprises the next one may have in store. Here are some quick tips to get you ahead.

The big reality check. After a year to forget, China bulls on Wall Street have more modest expectations for 2024.

The big ideas. Where do you place your bets? These are some top trades recommended by Asian fund managers.

The big meeting. The consensus is for the Bank of Japan to keep its yield-curve control and negative short-term rate on hold, but the focus will be on Governor Kazuo Ueda for any steer.

The big data. Also this week is Indonesia’s rate decision (no change expected) and for China loan prime, which are expected to be held steady. Inflation data is also due in Japan and Malaysia, where both may show an easing in price gains.

The big refuel. The world’s largest independent oil trader is betting on the longevity of demand in countries where vehicle fleets are unlikely to go electric anytime soon.

And finally, fans of the Disney flick Zootopia rejoice. The “mammalian metropolis” opens in Shanghai this week.

Have a festive year-end and see you in the New Year.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.