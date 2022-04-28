(Bloomberg) --

Intense market volatility caused by spikes in energy prices, an explosion in nickel trading and other market swings after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine contributed to bumper first-quarter trading at several European banks and surprising investors.

Deutsche Bank AG, UBS Group AG , Barclays Plc and Standard Chartered Plc all reported a trading boom, which helped deliver strong quarterly results and offset other problems, ranging from expected loan losses caused by the Ukraine conflict to the emerging squeeze on revenues from inflation. The European banks even grabbed market share from U.S. rivals who weren’t able to match their gains.

Standard Chartered’s traders probably made more money in March than in any month in the bank’s history, chief financial officer Andy Halford said. The results spurred a 16% rise in the lender’s share price. It was a “huge month,” Halford said in a phone interview with Bloomberg News.

Traders at Barclays also delivered a strong result, defying analysts’ expectations for a drop in their area. Fixed-income, currency and commodities revenues rose to 1.6 billion pounds ($2 billion), easing the impact of a slowdown in dealmaking following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The bank’s rise in market income “reflects the high level of activity by our clients as we help them reposition in the light of geopolitical uncertainty and rising rates,” Anna Cross, Barclays’ chief financial officer, told reporters.

Deutsche Bank’s fixed-income and currency traders achieved their highest quarterly revenue since the start of 2015, while UBS revealed one of its best ever quarters since before the financial crisis on Tuesday. Despite a slowdown in UBS’s wealth management arm as rich clients stayed on the sidelines in the face of market uncertainty, expectations-beating trading revenues were greeted warmly by investors.

The exception to the European trading surge was Credit Suisse Group AG, which continued its run of disappointing announcements with an equities revenue slump of 47% in the first quarter. The bank’s fixed-income business, which is typically a source of strength, fared even worse, as the bank struggled to focus on its ongoing operations amid continued restructuring and management changes.

If the quarter was gloomy for investors in Credit Suisse, it was also a rare period of Wall Street banks being in the shadow of their European peers. Institutions including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. delivered results which were generally regarded as solid, but lacking the knock-out trading results of most European lenders.

Strong trading usually means big bonuses at banks, and the January to March quarter is unlikely to be an exception.

Standard Chartered has already prepared the ground by saying rising costs have been driven by performance-related pay accrual. “We really hope we have to explain further why our very, very strong revenue performance is driving an increase in performance-related pay as opposed to the opposite story,” said Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters on a call with analysts.

“For the time being it feels pretty good.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.