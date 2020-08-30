(Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks rose, boosted by trading houses after the revelation of stakes held by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

The major gauges completely erased losses taken Friday after the surprise announcement that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will step down for health reasons. Trading firms were the second biggest boost to the Topix index, after electronics, following announcement that Berkshire holds more than 6% in five of the largest players in Japan. Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co. and Sumitomo Corp. all rose at least 6%. The Nikkei 225 climbed back above its recent resistance line of 23,000.

Telecommunications giants were among the few notable decliners Monday, as Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga emerged as one of the leading candidates to succeed Abe. Suga is known for his attack on Japan’s high mobile phone bills. SoftBank Corp. shares were down more than 3% after parent SoftBank Group Corp. announced plans to sell about a third of its holding.

More generally, the market doesn’t expect to see any radical changes in the next government. Some market observers say now is a good time to buy Japanese equities.

Read more: Japan Stocks a Buy for Funds Betting on Abenomics Continuity

“With Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga reported to run for Abe’s post, markets are reassured that the policy course won’t drastically change,” said Shoji Hirakawa, chief global strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute Co.

Summary

Topix +1.6% at 1,630.49 as of 9:52 a.m. Tokyo

Nikkei 225 +1.8% at 23,297.39

Yen -0.1% to 105.44 per dollar after gaining 1.1% Friday

Trading companies: Mitsubishi +8.8%, Mitsui & Co. +6.1%, Itochu +4.7%

Telecoms: NTT -3.3%, KDDI -4.4%, Docomo -3.1%, SoftBank Corp. -3%

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.