(Bloomberg) -- Equities trading in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East’s biggest stock exchange, has been halted, state-run Al Ekhbariya reported.

The Tadawul exchange is home to over 200 listed securities including Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest energy company. It wasn’t clear why trading had been halted and the exchange didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Tadawul All Share Index was up as much as 0.8% earlier Wednesday, before trading stopped.

