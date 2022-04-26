(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Sri Lanka slid for a second day, triggering trading halts within minutes of opening, as investors continued to fret over over the island nation’s efforts to overcome an economic crisis.

The Sri Lanka Stock Market Colombo All-Share Index plunged 7.3% as of 11:02 a.m. local time, after losing 7.6% in Monday’s session that lasted barely 32 minutes. Two circuit breakers were triggered on Tuesday as the blue-chip index slumped more than 7.5%. Losses of 10% would result in the market being closed for the rest of the day.

Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the cabinet have endorsed plans to reduce his sweeping powers, while the opposition has been gaining support as it looks to oust his family over mismanagement of the economy.

The political developments come as Sri Lanka races to secure funding from creditors including India, China and the International Monetary Fund.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMF doubled down on its calls for Sri Lanka to tighten monetary policy to tackle inflation. The global agency also asked Sri Lanka to raise revenues to help consolidate its finances, and pursue a flexible exchange rate as part of broader fiscal and debt management reforms required to unlock aid financing.

