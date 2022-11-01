(Bloomberg) -- Trading across Toronto equity desks resumed after an extended outage of three exchanges due to a connection problem that affected order entries.

Trading resumed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture and Alpha markets around 11:10 a.m. New York time after being fully shut down for about 40 minutes.

The exchange does not know the cause of the breakdown and is continuing to investigate, TMX Group Ltd. spokesperson Catherine Kee said by phone. The exchange sent its first notice that it was having trouble shortly after 10 a.m.

Kee confirmed the issue began with a problem that affected trading in stocks with tickers beginning with the letters M through S. That would have impacted shares in major companies including Manulife Financial Corp. and Suncor Energy Inc.

“I feel like I’m trading on a third world exchange,” Ninepoint Partners Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager Eric Nuttall said during the trading halt. “I have multiple orders for $20 million to $40 million that I cannot execute. It is unacceptable.”

TMX Group is the dominant player in equity exchanges in Canada, though it has some competition now from Cboe Global Markets Inc., which last year acquired the parent of the NEO Exchange, a smaller rival to TMX.

The Toronto bourse last experienced a major trading breakdown during the Covid-19 pandemic crash in February 2020, when an interruption was caused by a system capacity issue within the messaging technology component of TMX’s trading engine. That halt came in the midst of a week-long dive in global markets as anxiety over the spread of the coronavirus. Chief Executive Officer John McKenzie apologized at the time and said the company’s “absolute focus” was to stay reliable.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was 0.6% higher at about 19,545.07 as of 11:42 a.m.

