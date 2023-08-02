Trading Platform for College Students Sued by SEC Over Capital Rules

(Bloomberg) -- A brokerage run by a former London Stock Exchange executive was sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission for “repeated violations” of net capital requirements.

The regulator on Wednesday sued Tony Weeresinghe and his Ustocktrade LLC, which operated an alternative platform marketed to college students to day-trade stocks. The business wasn’t profitable and relied on cash infusions from Weeresinghe, the SEC claims.

Weeresinghe and Ustocktrade underfunded the broker-dealer, the SEC alleged in a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court. Ustocktrade LLC is the parent of the broker-dealer, Ustocktrade Securities Inc.

“Consequently, the broker-dealer’s net capital dropped below the $250,000 minimum threshold during 11 periods in 2021,” the agency said in its suit.

Weeresinghe didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the suit.

Ustocktrade terminated its SEC registration and withdrew from the business in 2022, according to the regulator. The SEC is seeking unspecified civil penalties and an order barring the defendants from future violations of the capital requirements.

The net capital rules “are designed to ensure that broker-dealers have adequate liquid assets to meet their obligations to their customers and creditors,” the SEC said in its complaint.

The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Ustocktrade LLC, 23-cv-06756, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhatttan).

