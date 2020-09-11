(Bloomberg) -- The biggest U.S. stock exchanges and major market-makers are joining forces to fight a proposed tax on financial transactions in New Jersey.

The newly formed coalition includes the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Inc., along with trading firms including Citadel Securities and UBS Group AG, according to an emailed statement. The group is threatening to move operations out of the state if the tax is enacted.

“On Sept. 26, we will conduct a test to ensure that the industry is prepared for a move out of New Jersey should the tax pass,” said the group, which calls itself the Coalition to Prevent the Taxing of Retirement Savings. The proposed levy “would hurt the tens of millions of Americans who invest in financial markets to save for retirement and fund their children’s education. Our members are committed to ensuring that those savers continue to have access to the lowest cost and most efficient markets in the world.”

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said on Aug. 31 he was “very seriously” considering a tax on high-volume electronic trading in the state, home to Wall Street’s massive server farms. The state would charge a quarter of a cent per “financial transaction” at entities processing at least 10,000 annually via electronic infrastructure in the state, according to a recently introduced bill.

The state could collect $10 billion annually from the quarter-of-a-cent tax on stocks, options, futures and swaps trading via northern New Jersey electronic data centers, according to its sponsor, Assemblyman John McKeon, a Democrat.

NYSE said earlier Friday it would operate its Chicago equity exchange from a secondary data center from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 to “confirm the industry’s ability to seamlessly move live trading out of New Jersey.” The move will follow a broader test by market participants of their backup sites on Sept. 26, which industry executives said has taken on a new sense of urgency as companies prepare for a potential migration.

Cboe Global Markets Inc., Members Exchange, Virtu Financial Inc. and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. are part of the coalition. Equinix Inc., which runs data centers in New Jersey that underpin the world’s biggest and most active stock markets, also joined the group.

