(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group and its other units were suspended in early Hong Kong trading Monday, according to exchange filings that didn’t give reasons for the halt. The Paper reported Sunday the developer will sell a 30% stake in a Nanjing property company.

Elsewhere, Ronshine China Holdings Ltd. said it’s unable to publish its audited full-year results by a March 31 deadline after the resignation of its auditor.

Chinese high-yield dollar bonds opened flat to 2 cents on the dollar higher Monday with better quality names leading gains, according to credit traders. Shares of property developers were poised to snap a three-day rally, after rising last week on Beijing’s pledge to stabilize markets and support the real estate sector. A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of developer stocks fell by as much as 2.9%.

Key Developments:

China Evergrande and Its Units Suspend Trading in Hong Kong

Ronshine China Says Auditor Resigns, to Delay Audited Report

China Credit Investors Face Billions in Losses, Shrinking Power

Defaulter Kaisa Dollar Bonds Surge On Reported Talks With SOE

Hidden Debt Fears Unravel Lucrative Lifeline for China Builders

Most Sunac Holders Exercise Put Option on 2024 Yuan Bond: REDD

China’s Property Policy Shift Doesn’t End Default Risks: Moody’s

Evergrande and Units Suspend Trading in Hong Kong (9:05 a.m. HK)

Embattled Chinese real estate developer China Evergrande Group along with its other units suspended trading in Hong Kong Monday, according to exchange filings.

Shares of Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd. and China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. were halted, with no reasons given for the suspensions.

Shenzhen-based Evergrande said in January that it aimed to present a preliminary restructuring proposal in the next six months. It has been at the center of a crisis among Chinese property developers following Beijing’s crackdown on borrowing.

Evergrande’s onshore unit said it received bondholders’ approval to delay coupon payments on its yuan-denominated bond, according to a statement on the Shenzhen stock exchange late Sunday.

Evergrande to Sell 30% of Nanjing Unit: The Paper (9 a.m. HK)

Evergrande Group’s onshore unit will sell its 30% stake in a Nanjing property company to AVIC Trust for an undisclosed sum, The Paper reported late Sunday, citing data from corporate registry search platform Tianyancha.

The Nanjing property company, focused on valuation and management services, was set up in June 2020 with registered capital of 66.7 million yuan.

Ronshine Says Auditor Resigns, to Delay Report (8:50 a.m. HK)

Ronshine said it is unable to to publish its audited full-year results by a March 31 deadline after the resignation of its auditor.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC was unable to complete its audit work because it required clarification of the pledging of certain bank deposits by Ronshine and the supply of requested information had fallen behind schedule, the real estate firm said in a Monday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Land Sales Slump in First Two Months (8:15 a.m. HK)

Chinese local governments’ revenue from land sales contracted 29.5% in January-February from the same period a year ago, the biggest slump for the period since at least 2015 when comparable data began, data from the Ministry of Finance showed Friday.

The figures underscore the impact the continued housing slump is having on government finances at a time when local authorities are under enormous pressure to bolster economic growth by spending more on infrastructure. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. estimates that combined income from land sales and property-related taxes from the real estate sector shrank by 23.5% in January-February from a year ago, versus a 0.4% gain in December.

