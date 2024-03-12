(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries extended their decline after the consumer price index showed inflation rose at a slightly faster-than-expected pace in February and traders positioned cautiously ahead of debt auctions over the next two days.

The moves left yields holding near the session’s highs in mid-morning trading, rising some 5 basis points across maturities. The pressure was fueled in part by anticipation of the 10-year note auction at 1 p.m. New York time and a 30-year one on Wednesday, both of which will provide a key test of demand.

Gregory Faranello, head of US rates trading and strategy for AmeriVet Securities, said he had anticipated that the bond market would “likely run into resistance ahead of the auctions, but make for a better environment overall.”

The move Tuesday was relatively small compared with the selloff triggered by last month’s consumer price index report, with the latest data coming in only slightly faster than economists were predicting. The so-called core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy costs, increased 0.4% from January and 3.8% from a year early, both roughly 0.1% more than the consensus forecast.

Never miss an episode. Follow the Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen. Read the transcript.

The inflation reading did little to alter traders’ conviction that the Federal Reserve will shift to cutting interest rates this year. Futures are pricing in nearly 70% odds that the central bank will start easing in June and enact at least three quarter-point cuts over the course of 2024.

“The market initially reacted to the core CPI beat but as we parsed through the details, it is not all that strong,” said Priya Misra, portfolio manager at JP Morgan Asset Management. “I don’t think this changes the likelihood of a Fed rate cut in June,” she said, adding that policymakers at next week’s meeting will likely retain a median estimate for three quarter-point cuts in 2024.

The bond market usually seeks a concession ahead of government debt sales — meaning it knocks prices down — to facilitate a smoother reception, and on Monday, early selling in short-dated Treasuries helped the market digest a $56 billion three-year sale at a yield below the pre-auction level.

The 10-year yield was 5 basis points higher at 4.15% and trading near its high for the session. Before last month’s auction, the concession on the 10-year note was about about five basis points above where the securities were sold. While that showed strong demand at the auction, others have been more poorly received and awarded at higher-than-expected yields.

--With assistance from Kristine Aquino.

(Adds reaction to CPI data, updates yield levels.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.