Traffic Is Creeping Its Way Back to Normal

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- As much as commuters curse the grind of gridlock, and pedestrians the smog of pollution, empty streets suggest stagnant economies.

So some will be cheered by data from mapping company TomTom that illustrates levels of road congestion in cities such as Beijing, Geneva and Stockholm are returning to their pre-coronavirus levels.

Others, of course, will hope that governments around the world embrace this forced hiatus to make dramatic and lasting changes to street design — prioritizing walking, cycling and public transport, ending the contaminating hegemony of private cars.

