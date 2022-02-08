(Bloomberg) -- Nearly two years after widespread Covid-19 lockdowns began, traffic in the world’s cities still hasn’t returned to normal.

Global traffic congestion -- a measure of mobility -- was 10% lower in 2021 than in 2019, largely due to changes in work habits, according to a report by location technology specialist TomTom NV.

As home offices, teleconferences and flexible work hours became a standard for many companies, congestion during peak hours fell by an average 19% in 2021 compared with 2019. Still, many cities saw congestion swing from extreme lows to extreme highs as travel restrictions followed the ebb and flow of new Covid variants.

