Feb 8, 2022
Traffic Remains Below Pre-Covid Levels as Work Habits Change
(Bloomberg) -- Nearly two years after widespread Covid-19 lockdowns began, traffic in the world’s cities still hasn’t returned to normal.
Global traffic congestion -- a measure of mobility -- was 10% lower in 2021 than in 2019, largely due to changes in work habits, according to a report by location technology specialist TomTom NV.
As home offices, teleconferences and flexible work hours became a standard for many companies, congestion during peak hours fell by an average 19% in 2021 compared with 2019. Still, many cities saw congestion swing from extreme lows to extreme highs as travel restrictions followed the ebb and flow of new Covid variants.
