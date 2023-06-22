You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Jun 22, 2023
Trafigura Mexico Oil Head Eschenbach Leaves as AMLO Roils Firms
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Trafigura Group Mexico Oil and Gas Director Katia Eschenbach has left the company as the nationalist energy policy in Latin America’s second-largest economy poses challenges for trading firms.
Eschenbach had led the firm’s operations in Mexico for 12 years, with a goal of profiting from the country’s energy market revamp under the previous administration, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Eschenbach didn’t return messages seeking comment, and Trafigura said in a statement that it doesn’t comment on personnel matters.
Trafigura, one of the world’s largest commodity trading houses, is among a number of foreign firms that have faced difficulties operating in Mexico under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s nationalist energy policies, which have included canceling permits for fuel imports and terminal projects.
AMLO, as the president is known, suspended Trafigura’s fuel-import contracts in 2021, claiming that the company was transporting contraband fuel. Trafigura denied the accusation and resumed normal operations in Mexico last year. The firm also was banned from trading oil with Petroleos Mexicanos’ PMI unit amid allegations of corruption about two years ago.
Read More: Trafigura Resumes Business in Mexico After Smuggling Accusations
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:02
Interest rate shock won't hit fixed-rate mortgage borrowers until 2025, expert says
-
7:13
How U.S. Federal Reserve policy could affect REIT stocks
-
4:01
Portfolio manager suggests '40/30/30’ portfolio amid inflation
-
8:37
WestJet is shutting down Sunwing Airlines. What does that mean for consumers?
-
8:32
AI is changing how people find their next home
-
10:03
Bonds, taxes and price caps: What else can be done to fight inflation?