(Bloomberg) -- Trafigura Group’s logistics subsidiary, Impala Terminals, will offer a service to customers to track and offset the emissions generated by transporting minerals and base metals.

The initiative, which will add to the customer’s costs through fees, underscores the increasing pressure on the raw-materials industry to measure and reduce carbon emissions.

Impala will give customers transporting copper, zinc and other non-ferrous metals in shipping containers accurate calculations of emissions from collection to delivery, it said Monday in a statement. The greenhouse gas output will be certified in accordance with the CarbonNeutral Protocol, allowing customers to purchase carbon credits to offset the emissions.

Trafigura, the world’s second-largest metals trader, said it had already shipped some nickel material from a mine in Finland to China using a carbon-neutral program to track and offset pollutants by supporting an emission-reduction project in Colombia.

