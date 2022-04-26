(Bloomberg) -- Commodities trader Trafigura Group will stop buying crude from Russian state-backed producer Rosneft PJSC before a European Union deadline of May 15, as pressure mounts to stop dealing with the country.

Trafigura will also substantially cut volumes of oil products bought from Rosneft, a spokesperson said, adding that those cargoes will be used solely to supply European customers. The EU in March announced a package of sanctions against Russian state-linked enterprises including Rosneft, which included an exemption until May 15 for contracts entered into before mid-March.

The move by the trading house comes as energy majors and merchants come under pressure to quickly sever ties -- in some cases which have lasted decades -- with Russian commodities producers following the invasion of Ukraine. BP Plc and Shell Plc are among those to announce plans to abandon stakes in investments related to Russia, while oil-trading giant Vitol Group said it will stop trading Russia-origin crude and products by year-end.

Ukrainian officials and human rights groups have called for a total boycott of Russian commodities, arguing that purchases are helping to fund the war.

