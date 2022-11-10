(Bloomberg) -- The UK is bracing for further railway and bus strikes, adding to the country’s labor-related travel disruptions as Christmas approaches.

The Aslef train drivers’ union said members will walk out on Nov. 26 at 12 of the country’s operating companies. Earlier Thursday, London bus drivers employed by Abellio Transport Group Ltd. said they planned to strike for 10 days leading up to the holidays.

The latest railway strike follows shutdowns throughout the summer and autumn and comes after two other labor groups suspended walkouts amid more intensive negotiations over pay. Aslef said train operators have made no offer to meet demands from drivers.

The bus strikes, affecting south and west London, will begin on Nov. 22, 25 and 26 and continue through Dec. 17, according to a statement from the Unite union. The drivers are based in garages across the London neighborhoods of Battersea, Beddington, Hayes, Southall, Twickenham and Walworth.

Strikes have caused disruption for millions across London for the past few months. Workers on the London Underground are striking Thursday after talks with the city’s transport authority failed. Railway stoppages scheduled for this week have been called off due to progress in negotiations, but union leaders warn walkouts will return if their demands aren’t met.

Unite says Abellio initially showed willingness to increase pay but has since failed to make any offer to employees or enter “meaningful” talks.

Abellio didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Aslef has struck pay agreements with 14 rail operating companies, but those running a number of London commuter services, as well as main lines linking the capital to cities including Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow, would be affected by the latest plans.

