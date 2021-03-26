(Bloomberg) -- At least 32 people were killed and 66 wounded Friday when two trains collided on a railway in southern Egypt, the health ministry said.

The collision in the province of Sohag derailed three carriages, the health ministry and a local official said. It was not immediately clear what caused one train to crash into the back of the other.

The accident comes two years after a major collision at Ramses Station in the capital Cairo killed at least 24 people and inured many more, causing an explosion and blaze that engulfed the hall.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.