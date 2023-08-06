Train Crash in Southern Pakistan Kills At Least 30 People

(Bloomberg) -- At least 30 people were killed and more than 70 injured in southern Pakistan after a moving train derailed.

The incident occurred as the five of railcars went off the track in Nawabshah town in Sindh province, state-run television reported, citing provincial Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. The train was carrying at least 1,000 passengers.

It’s unclear what caused the derailment and an inquiry will be launched, according to the country’s railway minister.

Train accidents aren’t uncommon in Pakistan where rail tracks aren’t regularly upgraded. The nation is seeking multibillion dollar investments from China to upgrade its south-north railway track under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

