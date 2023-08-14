(Bloomberg) -- The derailment that blocked the Gotthard tunnel in Switzerland last week was caused by a broken wheel on the freight train, according to investigators.

The Swiss Accident Investigation Service said its investigators had found pieces of the train’s wheel at the crash site, suggesting that, rather than previous damage to the rail, caused the incident. Transport of goods through the tunnel may restart as early as tonight, according to Swiss rail operator SBB.

A freight train derailing in the Gotthard tunnel last week has been blocking passage through a key route linking Northern and Southern Europe for goods transport as well as passengers during the height of the summer travel season. Engineers worked through the weekend to return the tunnel to service, the SBB said.

At 57 kilometers (35.418 miles), the world’s longest railway tunnel last year accounted for nearly 70% of all train freight moving through the Swiss alps to transport goods to German and Italian companies. A large number of steel tubes, paper and packaging products for Italian companies are regularly transported via the passage.

Swiss grocers generally rely on the railroad to transport goods. Retailers Coop and Migros have switched to the roads to move goods in both directions, according to Swiss media reports.

While the incident disrupted some supply chains, goods trains continued to cross the border during the closure period via more circuitous routes over the mountains, the SBB said.

