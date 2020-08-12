(Bloomberg) -- A train derailment in Scotland killed three people, including the driver, and left another six injured, according to the British Transport Police.

The train was traveling between Aberdeen and Glasgow when it left the tracks near Stonehaven, on Scotland’s east coast. While the cause of the accident is still to be officially determined, Scotland experienced heavy rain on Tuesday night, leading to flooding around the county. That may have led to a landslide over the track, the Press Association reported earlier.

“We will be working closely alongside the Rail Accident Investigation Branch and the Office of Rail and Road to establish the full circumstances of how the train came to derail,” Transport Police Chief Superintendent Eddie Wylie said in a statement.

The six people who were injured have been taken to hospital for treatment, he said, adding that those injuries “are not believed to be serious.”

