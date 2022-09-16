(Bloomberg) -- UK train drivers will resume strikes in October after industrial action planned for this week was called off following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Drivers at 12 train operating companies will walk out on Oct. 1 and 5, the person said, asking not to be identified as the dates haven’t been officially disclosed. The Aslef union declined to comment, saying that any announcement will come after the Queen’s state funeral Monday.

Trade unions, which have been embroiled in protests over pay this summer, put off planned strikes as they would have fallen during Britain’s formal period of mourning. Rail operators have been running extra services to cater to the thousands of people descending on London as her coffin lies in state.

By giving notice of the strikes now, Aslef would comply with a mandatory two weeks’ notice while potentially disrupting travel to the Conservative Party’s annual conference, which begins on Oct. 2 in Birmingham.

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association confirmed a prior announcement that no industrial action will take place this month, while declining to say when walkouts might resume.

The Press Association reported earlier that the Aslef walkouts were set to resume, without saying where it got the information.

